Watch: How Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla surprised Shehnaaz Gill on her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill is on cloud nine after seeing her good friend and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla on her new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. It was an emotional reunion for the two, who shared a wonderful rapport during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' is Shehnaaz's show with 'Bigg Boss 13' housemate Paras Chhabra, wherein they are in search for the respective soulmates. In a new promo shared by the makers, Sidharth can be seen standing along with two other men and Shehnaaz, who is blindfolded, has to recognise a particular person by touching him. The moment she holds Sidharth's hand, she feels it's him and says "ye toh mujhe Sidharth jaisa lag raha hai". In no time, she removes the blindfold and is surprised to see him. The duo hugs each other and Shehnaaz breaks down.

"Sidnaaz are back. @realsidharthshukla aa gaye hain @shehnaazgill ke liye sahi daavedaar chunne ke liye," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' on Saturday. Asim Riaz was named the first runner-up and Shehnaaz the second.