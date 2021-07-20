Watch Indian television premiere of FRIENDS: The Reunion on Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD

Mumbai: Oh My Gawd! It’s official! This Friendship Day, the most-anticipated reunion makes its Indian television premiere with the Zee English Cluster.

Having scored Four Emmy Nominations including an outstanding Variety special, the most iconic sitcom of all time, ‘FRIENDS: The Reunion’ sounds like the perfect plan to kick back with your best pal and savour the moment you’ve been waiting for together. Block your dates on Sunday, 1st August 2021 to the biggest Friendship Day party ever with the premiere happening across Zee Café, &flix, and &PrivéHD.

Could it BE any more exciting? Spend we-time with the FRIENDS who gifted you with a bunch of fuzzy moments and catchphrases to cling on to for life. Create a memory of a lifetime with your best friend and be sure to keep extra tissues handy for the tears as FRIENDS: The Reunion airs at 12 PM, 5 PM, and 9 PM on Zee Café and 1 PM and 9 PM on &flix and &PrivéHD.

The most-anticipated moment in history and across the globe deserves a platform nothing short of a spectacle. Truly being the biggest Friendship Day event on television, FRIENDS: The Reunion will premiere across 12 ZEE channels viz. Zee Café, &flix, &PrivéHD, Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, &Pictures HD, &xplorHD Zee Marathi HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Bangla HD, Zee Kannada HD and Zee Keralam HD.

Making the wait worthwhile is an exciting two-week Friendship fiesta across the Zee English cluster that is the perfect binge-watch curation leading up to D-Day!

On Zee Café, prepare to hang out with Seinfeld and his friends in the show about nothing starting 16th July, weeknights at 7. From 19th to 25th July every day at 7 PM, &flix and &PrivéHD will present a special friendship-themed curation that features tales that are sure to take you on a trip down memory lane. Witness iconic favourites such as Bad Boys II, Bolt, Thor Ragnarok, Hotel Transylvania 2, Peter Rabbit among others and laugh, cry, or jump with joy as there’s no end to the happiness that lies in store. Closer to the premiere of FRIENDS: The Reunion, the English movie channels will air a special curation of movies featuring the cast of FRIENDS such as Easy A, The Whole Nine Yards, The Bounty Hunter, Charlie’s Angels and more!

Speaking about the announcement, Kartik Mahadev, Business Head, Premium Channels, ZEEL said, “Circa early 2000, Zee Café was amongst the first few English English GEC channels and ‘FRIENDS’ grew in its popularity in India with Cafe. Today, FRIENDS returns home with this iconic reunion. It brings us immense joy to present the Indian TV premiere of FRIENDS: The Reunion. It’s a show that has stood the test of time, grown in popularity, its iconic moments passed on through generations as it truly reunites friends and peers to spend quality we-time together. We couldn’t be more delighted to bring This content as part of the Friendships Day block on Zee Cafe. All are welcome to join the biggest Reunion party on Zee Cafe.”

For the first time in 17 years, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite for a special celebration of the beloved, smash-hit comedy series. This once-in-a-lifetime event honors the iconic series with a hilarious and heartfelt night full of laughter and tears. Taped on the original soundstage, FRIENDS: The Reunion finds the cast and a star-studded roster of special guests as they relive the show’s unforgettable moments. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai; the list of both special appearances and awe-worthy moments from the reunion is endless!

Join in on the biggest Friendship Day party ever as FRIENDS: The Reunion hits Indian television with the premiere on Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD