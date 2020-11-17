Watch Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty and Swastika Mukherjee in ZEE5's Black Widows trailer, get ready for an entertaining ride!

New Delhi: ZEE5, India’s largest video streaming platform recently announced the power-packed female and male lead cast for its 8th International adaptation of popular Finnish show 'Black Widows'. Now, the platform exclusively released the trailer of the web-series giving the audience a glimpse into the devious world of three Black Widows #WomenOnTop.

Check Out Black Widows trailer on ZEE5:

Set in a picturesque backdrop, Black Widows puts forth strong female leads at the centre stage of the narrative. But their not so perfect life swiftly implodes when they decide to put an end to their abusive and unloving husbands. As three women fake mourn the death of their husbands, they not only share a common secret, but they decide to take over the world as their life gets a new meaning to freedom. But, amidst their new life, a cop will tail their past bearings and a husband returns from the dead to unveil the ultimate truth. Will the truth end the new celebratory life of the three widows? Or will they finally escape the ultimate chase to avenge their redemption?

Despite the ubiquity around female lead representation in the webspace, the series puts forth three strong female leads, centred around the narrative without exploiting the characterisation.

The Indian version will be the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta and produced by Big Synergy Media Ltd & Namit Sharma, the show is a quirky drama that includes an array of the talented ensemble cast from Mona Singh (Veera), Swastika Mukherjee (Jayati), Shamita Shetty (Kavita), Sharad Kelkar (Jatin), Raima Sen (Innaya Thakur), Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Pankaj), Aamir Ali (Eddie), Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Barry Singh Dhillon), Shruti Vyas(Rinku), Faisal Malik (Bhole) and Shaheb (Ramiz).

NENT Studios UK has struck a two-season deal with streaming platform ZEE5 and producer Big Synergy Media Ltd. which will see a localized version of its scripted format Black Widows created for the Indian audience.

As an early Christmas treat, ‘Black Widows’ premieres December 18, 2020, on ZEE5.