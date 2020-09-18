हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muhammad Ali

Watch Muhammad Ali biopic this Sunday on &PrivéHD

Following the Indian Television Premiere of 'The Sound Of Silence' on &PrivéHD, 'Ali' will be airing this Sunday, 20 September 2020 at 3:30 PM.

Watch Muhammad Ali biopic this Sunday on &amp;PrivéHD

New Delhi: A world changer for his equivocal controversies, an activist in a time and era of hate and racism and recognised as one of the greatest boxers to step in an arena, that in short was the life of Muhammad Ali. 

Arguably, one of the most famous personalities of the 20th century, he pioneered new techniques with his amazing speed and reflexes which made him a force to reckon with in the world of boxing. 

His life story is notably depicted in Michael Mann's biographical movie 'Ali' starring a perfect roster of actors that could have been played by no other better. Will Smith plays the iconic wrestler along with Academy Award winners Jamie Foxx and Jon Voight as Drew Bundini Brown and Howard Cosell. 

Following the Indian Television Premiere of 'The Sound Of Silence' on &PrivéHD, 'Ali' will be airing this Sunday, 20 September 2020 at 3:30 PM.

A beast in the arena, watch the biopic of Ali this Sunday, 20 September 2020 at 3:30PM only on &PrivéHD

 

