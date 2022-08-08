New Delhi: Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' is creating a lot of buzz and is one of the top reality shows in the country today.

Since the show is inching close to its finale everyone is wanting to know who the winner is. The list of contestants this year includes Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh and many more.

The contestants now have a sweet bond with each other and are very happy while spending time with each other. On Friendships Day 2022, Rubina Dilaik hosted a musical afternoon for her closest friends from the show. Also, the actress shared glimpse of the celebration through social media.

One of the other contestants, Rajiv Adatia also shared the video on social media. In the video, we can see Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani too. All of them had a fun evening while singing old songs. Sharing the video, Rajiv wrote in the caption, "Happy Friendships day!!! Mini reunion! Thank you @rubinadilaik for an amazing, fun loved afternoon.. laughs and joy!! Love you guys!!"

As the show is progressing, it appears that in the top five are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh and choreographer Tusshar Kalia. It remains to be seen who is going to win the show.