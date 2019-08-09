close

Youth movie

Watch the premiere of 'Youth' only on &PrivéHD

Watch the Academy Award Nominee movie, Youth as it premieres on Saturday, August 10, at 1 PM and 9 PM.

Watch the premiere of &#039;Youth&#039; only on &amp;PrivéHD

You will always come across people who have achieved everything in life and yet regret decisions made in the past. &PrivéHD, a premium destination of nuanced cinema brings to you a delightful story of a retired orchestra conductor as they come across a series of repent in spite of a successful life.

Watch the Academy Award Nominee movie, Youth as it premieres on Saturday, August 10, at 1 PM and 9 PM.

Directed by BAFTA award winner Paolo Sorrentino, the movie features the Academy Award Winning stars like Michael Canine, Rachel Weisz, and Jane Fonda who essays the roles of Fred Ballinger, Lena Ballinger and Brenda Morel respectively. Amongst the stars, Academy Award Nominee Harvey Keitel dawns the role of Mick Boyle.

Two old friends, Fred Ballinger and Mick Boyle visit a hotel at the foot of the Alps for a vacation with their family. Mick entertains the guests while he gathers upon his thought to finish the screenplay for what he imagines to be his last movie. Fred has no intention of resuming his musical career, but someone wants at all costs to hear him conduct again.

For those who appreciate nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD brings riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds and bring alive the other side of cinema with Zee Prime English HD Pack comprising - &PrivéHD, Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD is priced at Rs 25/-

Feel the other side of two friends who embark upon a journey of self-discovery. Youth premieres on Saturday, on Saturday, August 10, at 1 PM and 9 PM, only on &PrivéHD.

 

