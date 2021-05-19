Watch your favourite Korean dramas on Zee Cafe!

Mumbai: ‘Hallyu’ or ‘the Korean wave’ has truly left an indelible mark on India. Be it music, dramas, food or even beauty and fashion, one simply can’t ignore the K-influence across indulgences. Moving from being a subculture to becoming a part of mainstream Indian ethos, Hallyu is here to stay. Taking to this trend, Zee Café, the destination bringing the best of content from around the world has announced K-dramas on the channel. A first for any English TV channel, Zee Café presents two top-rated K-dramas along with iconic US sitcoms and locally nuanced originals. Starting Monday, May 17th, 2020, the channel will air the IMDB 7.9-rated Boys Over Flowers along with IMDB 8.3-rated Descendants Of The Sun airing in June.

"Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," said the Golden Globe awardee and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho in his award-winning speech. Retaining the original flavour and essence, these K-dramas will air on Zee Café in a foreign language, allowing viewers to truly immerse themselves in the impeccable plots.

A must-watch if you’re a K-fan or even if it’s your initiation into the fascinating world of Hallyu, ‘Boys Over Flowers’ is one show that has swept ratings, awards and won hearts world over. The South Korean romantic drama series stars Lee Min-ho, Ku Hye-sun, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon and Kim So-eun. Set against the backdrop of a prestigious high school for the rich, this puppy love story tells the tale of a humble girl and an uptight F4 gang of good-looking boys. Of friendships, love triangles, heartbreaks, you will soon find yourself immersed in the gripping tale of ‘Boys Over Flowers.’

Join the ARMY and binge on your favourite K-Dramas starting Monday, 17th May, with Boys Over Flowers airing weeknights at 7 PM & 9 PM on Zee Café