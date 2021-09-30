‘We are Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’: Vishal Aditya Singh tells Sana Makbul

New Delhi: Rumour mills have been doing the rounds that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul are seeing each other. The two were first linked-up when their photos with each from Cape Town, where the adventure reality show was shot, were shared by Vishal on his social media. Now, Sana Makbul has revealed that Vishal says his and her relationship is like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She also has her own analogy and says she is like a burger and Vishal is a vada pav (a Maharashtrian snack, that is equivalent to a desi burger).

“I am a burger, he is vada pav. It's very simple. Humara milaap hain hi nahi (There's no possibility of our union). Having said that, Vishal is a wonderful guy. This is only friendship,” Sana told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

Talking about their chemistry, she further added, “Abhi hum finale shoot kar rahe the kisine humari chemistry ke baare mein bola (We were shooting for the finale when someone spoke about out chemistry) and our friends were like 'why aren't you guys dating'? I really liked this one thing about us. He said, 'We are Shah Rukh and Kajol.' I looked at him and said 'You think so?' He said, 'Haan, hum thori date kar rahe hai? Hum toh bohut acche dost hai. Logo ko lag raha hai ki hum date kar rahe hai (We aren’t dating. We are just good friends. People think that we are dating)."

Sana maintained that they are just good friends. “We are just good friends. We have never seen each other like that in that way. Woh Cape Town mein bhi bolta tha. 'Yeh na woh sarpanch ki betiyaan hoti hai na gaon mein and main woh gaon ka ladka yeh Sana mere liye woh hai (He used to say this in Cape Town too. 'Sana is like the daughter of the village head and I'm the boy in a village'."

When asked if she is open to date Vishal in future, the actress replied, "Not really."

Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh have also been teased by their Khatron Ke Khiladi co-stars Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari.