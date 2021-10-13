हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

We are so quick in shaming actors: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed on Aryan Khan drugs controversy

Urfi Javed is known for creating headlines for her airport looks. She featured in shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah' before Bigg Boss OTT happened.

We are so quick in shaming actors: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed on Aryan Khan drugs controversy

Mumbai: Urfi Javed of 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame has joined the clan of Bollywood actors and others who are supporting Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan found himself in a soup after the NCB took him into custody as he was said to have attended a cruise party where drugs were being consumed.

Aryan is presently in custody and the case is being investigated.

Urfi says: "He'll probably take a lot of time to come out of this trauma. Even before the court's verdict people have started bashing him just because he is his father's son. Why don't we show equal outrage for rapes and murders? We are so quick in shaming actors even before the court's verdict. Why aren't we as quick when it comes to shaming rapists?"

Urfi who is known for creating headlines for her airport looks and shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah', shares her perspective on the same adding: "There are political leaders, religious gurus out there facing allegations of rape, still people worship them. And then there is this poor kid who hasn't harmed anyone but is being publicly bashed so much."

 

