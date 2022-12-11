topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

'We do certain things in Bigg Boss which we don't mean to', says Pearl V Puri supporting Shalin Bhanot

When Tina and Sumbul were in the bottom two, Shalin was given a choice of saving both of them from nominations by pressing a buzzer given to him but that would come at the cost of losing 25 lakhs from the prize money.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • When Tina and Sumbul were in the bottom two, Shalin was given a choice of saving both of them from nominations by pressing a buzzer given to him but that would come at the cost of losing 25 lakhs from the prize money.
  • While everyone expected Shalin to press the buzzer and save Tina from eviction, he shocked everyone by doing quite the opposite.

Trending Photos

'We do certain things in Bigg Boss which we don't mean to', says Pearl V Puri supporting Shalin Bhanot

New Delhi: The actor that has made maximum headlines this season of Bigg Boss is Shalin Bhanot, love him, hate him but you cannot ignore him. 

While Shalin receives immense love for his individual game, he suffers from enough hate coming towards him due to his friendship with Tina Datta who allegedly is using him, as claimed by netizens across India.

Even wild cards that were brought into the show, warned Shalin about being wary of Tina & to rather focus on his game. Last night, Shalin exactly did that & proved a point that his game is stronger than anyone else. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

When Tina and Sumbul were in the bottom two, Shalin was given a choice of saving both of them from nominations by pressing a buzzer given to him but that would come at the cost of losing 25 lakhs from the prize money. While everyone expected Shalin to press the buzzer and save Tina from eviction, he shocked everyone by doing quite the opposite. 

With many favoring his decision, Tina Datta's fans are bashing him. Actor and Shalin's friend shared his opinion, 'I have known Shalin for years now, one thing that comes to my mind is his trait of always sticking by & for his friends, He's close to his parents. I've seen him in his good times & also during his struggles.
I think one thing I can vouch for is, this man hasn't changed even a bit in like a decade. He's a good friend to have.' 

Talking about the episode and the big twist, he shares, 'Bigg Boss is a difficult game because you've to stay with unknown people for quite a while & during those times how people are reacting should not be associated to their personality, because at times, just to be true to yourself and the game, we do certain things which we don't mean to, like in a friendly, match also both sides try to win, so take it as a game whosoever is playing & I really wish Shalin all the very best.'

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 Tina DattaBigg Boss 16 Shalin BhanotPearl V PuriShalin Pearl Puri

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections