Wednesday Wisdom: Dialogues from 'Friends' that teach us a thing or two about life

The iconic sitcom 'Friends' aired its final episode on May 6, 2004, leaving the audience teary-eyed as the lead characters- Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel and Phoebe kept their apartment keys on the table. All ten seasons of the show were high on emotions, laughter, and entertainment. There is something about 'Friends' that keeps viewers glued to the screens even today, whenever it is on television.

Apart from all the jokes that made us go ROFL, there are certain dialogues from the show that are etched in our hearts and also give us some major life advice. After all, the show remains one of the most-loved shows to date because people can relate to it and can identify with certain characters.

So, in the Wednesday wisdom spirit, here are some dialogues from 'Friends' that teach us a thing or two about life!

“Welcome to the real world, it sucks, you're gonna love it!”

Spoken by Monica in the very first episode of the show, this dialogue is something we say quite often to our near and dear ones who have just stepped into adulthood. Even though the dialogue was spoken for Rachel, who was made to chop her credit cards, we all can relate to it on some level.

“They're just feelings, they're gonna go away''

Spoken by Joey (considered to be a dull character) in episode 16, season 8, this is perhaps what we tell ourselves when he have feelings for 'that someone who can never be ours'. This strongly echoes with the phrase 'This too shall pass' when it comes to romantic relationships. So the next time you find yourself sulking about having feelings for someone you can't have, think about what Joey says!

“Just because you don’t understand something doesn’t make it wrong .”

Another one by Joey from season 5, episode 13, this is where he fiercely defends his carry bag! Even though Joey is talking about the bag that Rachel got him, when dug a little deeper, the dialogue makes a lot of sense. There are many situations in life which we don't understand. However, that doesn't mean that the situation is wrong. 'Different, not wrong' is the punch in this dialogue and we couldn't agree more.

''I Don't even have a pla''

Spoken by Phoebe when Rachel asks her if she has a plan, this is perhaps a dialogue most of us can relate with. This one is from season 1, episode 4. In our twenties, most of us have nothing figured out and everything just appears to be 'floopy'! Times like these are when Phoebe's casual 'I Don't even have a pla' tells us that it is okay to not have you entire life figured out!

'Boyfriends and girlfriends may come and go, but this is for life'

Spoken in Episode 11 of season 7 by Phoebe, this one highlights the importance of friendship in one's life. It is true that once you find 'the one', you will settle down. But one should never forget those friends who never let you feel lonely in dark times.