Weekend binge: &Flix brings to you a superhero galore filled with action and drama!

Mumbai: &Flix is the powerhouse of movies like no other and brings to the audience the most exciting and enthralling content. This weekend is no exception and &Flix is all set to give the viewers yet another ride with a binge of all their favourite superhero movies. So, get ready to start your weekend on a high note and enjoy two days full of action and thrill.

The star-packed weekend will start with the drama and fantasy thriller, Hancock at 10 AM. The movie starring Will Smith, Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman tells the story of Hancock, an ill-considered superhero whose behaviour has regularly caused damage for millions of people. His image changes when the person he saves helps him change how he is perceived amongst people.

Next in line is Ghostbusters, the story of three parapsychologists who are forced out of university funding and decide to set up a ghost removal service in New York. The line-up will also feature Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets, Ultraviolet, Monster Hunter and Avenger Infinity war on Saturday.

Sunday will be an ode to all the Spiderman lovers with Spiderman 2, Spiderman 3 and Spider-man into the spider-verse available for a binge. Based on the Marvel Comic superhero character, Spiderman is a story of Peter Parker, a nerdy and shy high school student who gains spider-like abilities to fight evil after tragedy befalls his family. The Flix superhero weekend will also feature Venom and Riddick, ending your weekend on a sci-fi action-adventure.

Get ready for stellar moves and action on your screens with Flix Superhero weekend binge on March 19 and 20, 2022 respectively.