What Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya of 'Mirzapur 2' has to say on Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel's demand to ban web series

New Delhi: Pankaj Tripathi has reacted to Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel's demand to ban the actor's recently-launched web series 'Mirzapur 2'. In an interview to DNA, Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya, said, "There is a disclaimer that comes before every episode which reads that 'Mirzapur' is a fictional story and does not have any relation to an individual or place. I am an actor and I wouldn't have much to say on this beyond what I have stated."

"Having said that, I would like to add that in 'Mirzapur' series, if there are criminals, there's also a hero by the name Ramakanth Pandit (Rajesh Tailang), who wants to do good for the city," he added.

Over the weekend, Anupriya Patel, who is Apna Dal MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, demanded a ban on 'Mirzapur 2', saying it was spreading ethnic disharmony.

The MP also alleged that the series was maligning the image of Mirzapur by portraying it as a "violent" region.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mirzapur "is a 'centre of harmony' and the matter must be investigated and strict action taken against those responsible for sullying its image".

'Mirzapur 2', which streams on Amazon Prime, stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in pivotal roles. The web series opened to great reviews and the popularity of Pankaj Tripathi's role as Kaleen Bhaiya knows no bounds.