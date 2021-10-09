हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manike Mage Hithe song

When clueless Salman Khan messes up 'Manike Mage Hithe' lyrics as he sings with Sri Lanka's Yohani - Watch

'Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is going to be the special guest on 'Navratri Special' during the first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Along with Yohani, a few others also grace the show including Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Nia Sharma, and Karan Patel.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yohani who is coming on the show for the first time is very excited "It was a big experience and of course meeting Salman Khan was just amazing," she said.

Yohani talked about a few memorable moments with Salman Khan: "There are two. First when I taught him 'Manike Mage Hithe' and second when I asked him if he would sing the song and he said why not I will sing a few lines."

She added: "Bigg Boss' is a wonderful show and I would love to be part of it anytime."

Yohani's song has been a huge success and she is elated about it: "It's an overwhelming experience. I am so happy to get such a response for this track."

Rakhi Sawant will also be seen sharing some fun moments with Salman Khan on the stage. She will be seen dressed as a gorilla. Neha Bhasin will also join the show as a guest.

 

