Who wouldn’t be excited that Rekha is part of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Neil Bhatt reacts

In Rekha's magical voice, the veteran actress unveils the upcoming twist in the story of Sai played by Ayesha Singh and Virat played Neil Bhatt in the show. 

New Delhi: Popular show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained massive popularity ever since its launch. Recently, fans were excited to watch the promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which witnessed iconic actress Rekha making an appearance in it. 

In her magical voice, she unveils the upcoming twist in the story of Sai played by Ayesha Singh and Virat played Neil Bhatt in the show. Popular actor Neil aka Virat expressed his gratitude about veteran actress Rekha’s association with the show.

“Who wouldn’t be excited to know that Rekha Ji is going to be a part of our show again! It is our honour to have her associated with Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She brings with her all the elegance that we as an audience have always cherished. My favourite part was the way she ends the promo by saying the show's name. I have been an ardent fan since childhood and it just gives goosebumps to act on the same platform as her," said Neil.

He added,” It has been my dream to share screen space with her at least once in my life. Also, the audience is on the edge of their seats with the upcoming twist about Samrat’s re-entry and what all drama will follow since so many things are unsaid between the key characters. The interpersonal relations may change after his re-entry. So, all in all, there’s a lot to offer the audience with the upcoming interesting turn of events!” 

Watch Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin only on Star Plus at 8 pm.

 

