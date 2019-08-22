close

Amitabh Bachchan

Whose feet did Amitabh Bachchan touch for blessings on KBC 11?

The guest in question, whose blessings Big B seeks is indeed special. 

Mumbai: Friday's episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 11 will see the game show's megastar host Amitabh Bachchan go for a role reversal. For a change, he will get up, leave his seat and touch the feet of a guest.

The guest in question, whose blessings Big B seeks is indeed special. She is noted social activist Sindhutai Sapkal, who is widely addressed as the "Mother of Orphans". She is particularly known for her work in raising orphaned children in India.

On the show, Big B will be seen engaging in a conversation with Sindhutai, which leads to several interesting revelations. For instance, Big B asks the much-feted social activist about her fascination for pink saris.

Sindhutai replied simply: "I have seen so much of blackness, let there be a bit of pink in my life now." The entire set responded with a thunderous ovation.

Sindhutai is respected as one of the pioneers in the field of orphan care in India. In 2017, Sindhutai received the Nari Shakti Award from the President Of India. This is the highest civilian award for Women in the country. Among other awards, she received the National Award for Iconic Mother in 2013, and the Real Heroes Awards, given by CNN-IBN and Reliance Foundation in 2012.

 

 

