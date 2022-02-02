‘Why are people blaming her ?’ Karan Kundrra defends Tejasswi as she is accused of ruining his BB 15 game

New Delhi: As the fifteenth season of the Salman Khan hosted popular reality show Bigg Boss has come to an end and actress Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner, her fellow contestant and boyfriend Karan Kunddra is proud of his ladylove. The actor confesses he was disappointed that he did not win and was unable to reach even the top two as Pratik Sehajpal came second and he came third. He however, dismisses claims that Tejasswi ruined his performance in the game.

Talking to ETimes, Karan said blaming Tejasswi for him not winning is wrong. “I lived the Bigg Boss journey the way I wanted to. If I fell in love, why would it be Tejasswi's fault? Why are people blaming her for this? She made me stronger, gave me the strength to survive till the end in that madhouse,” he said.

The actor also called Tejasswi his strength and continued, “If she wasn't there, main give up kar ke nikal gaya hota. She didn't ruin my game, she was my strength there. I am happy about her victory, and I am proud of her. Tejasswi and I may not be perfect, but I guess we are perfect for each other”.

Karan and Tejasswi fell for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The former MTV Roadies gang leader also revealed that Tejasswi Prakash visited his home at 5.30 in the morning after winning the show.

“Tejasswi didn't have my address or phone number, but as soon as she came out of the house, instead of enjoying her win at home with family, she asked the production people to drop her at my house. Main so gaya tha, she landed at my house at 5.30 in the morning. It was cute. I am so used to spending all my time with her that now when she is not with me, I start missing her. We are both going bonkers”.