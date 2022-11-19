topStoriesenglish
Why did you want Tina to choose? Devoleena has some serious questions for Bigg Boss

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Why did you want Tina to choose? Devoleena has some serious questions for Bigg Boss

New Delhi: There is currently a high-voltage drama in Bigg Boss where Shalin- Tina's friendship has supposedly failed the test of time. In the infamous Shalin - Stan verbal and almost physical spat, the house was divided in two. Where some of them thought Shiv and Shalin should be ousted from the house for extreme provocation, others felt Archana coming back into the house was a reason, no action should be taken and Bigg Boss should let it go. 

While Shalin requested Bigg Boss to take an action, Bigg Boss ushered Shalin along with Tina & Stan and asked Tina to take a decision despite her not being involved in the fight. 

Ex- contestant, Devoleena took to Twitter to share her amusement at Bigg Boss, she wrote, My question is @BiggBoss why did you want tina to choose? Haata Paayee hui kisi aur k beech mein. Tina was not even present there. Because you know Tina will be diplomatic. Actually @BiggBoss   khel toh aap hi rahe ho.' 

Devoleena spoke about what the majority of fans are asking Tina & questioning her double standards, she wrote, 'As far as i know what am seeing in the episode is tina said 100 times she has zero feelings for Shalin. Then why is she even bothered whether Shalin loves her or sumbul loves Shalin or watever .You cant have it all. You will have to choose one side & accept the truth.'

