Will give my best shot on 'Nach Baliye': Anita Hassanandani

Mumbai: Actress Anita Hassanandani, who is all set to show her dance skills along with husband Rohit Reddy on season nine of the celebrity dance reality show, "Nach Baliye", says she wants to do justice to her performances.

"I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of 'Nach Baliye' but couldn't take it up earlier owing to prior commitments. Now that I have more time on hand with less commitments, I can focus entirely on the show and do justice to all the performances," Anita said.

The ninth season of the Star Plus show is being produced by superstar Salman Khan.

Sharing how she is preparing for the show, Anita said: "I am dancing after a long time, so I am right now working on myself and warming up my body. I'm trying to give my best in everything my choreographers are teaching me."

The new season will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together.