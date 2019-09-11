Witness a powerful drama about legacy of love, loss and divorce with 'The Split' on Zee Café

The world of big divorce cases may be small and 'The Split' does not waste any time in unravelling these cases at a swift pace. The drama revolves around an ace divorce-lawyer, Hannah Defoe who rejects her family business for a rival firm. Marbled with juicy possibilities, the story offers a rich mixture of family and the consequences of failure and abandonment in critical situations.



Highlights of the show



• Series that follows the life of the Defoe family against the fast-paced backdrop of London

• Starring Nicola Walker as Hannah, the drama traces dominating lawyer's exit from her family's law firm for a rival organization

• From Emmy and Bafta-winning writer Abi Morgan

• IMDB: 7.3

~ The Split airs as a part of BBC First weeknights at 10 on Zee Café ~



About BBC First on Zee Café:



Contemporary and captivating, the BBC First dramas come in all hues and shades. With IMDB 7+ ratings, each of these stories unravel the hidden truths, stir strong emotions, cross boundaries and break rules, as they bring to life the riveting drama they breathe. Bringing the world of these seductively complex dramas are the most celebrated actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Gere, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Olivia Colman; Zee Café launches the third season of BBC First weeknights at 10 PM.

