Witness the cut-throat rivalry between two media houses on new drama series 'Press'

Watch Press only on Zee Café from 17th September at 10.

Witness the cut-throat rivalry between two media houses on new drama series &#039;Press&#039;

A story of two media companies conflicting about whether the news is entertainment or the path to seek out the truth, Press is a drama series about by-the-book journalists and journalism; the atmosphere promises to be electrifying. It is an immersive story that gives you an exclusive peek behind the veil of journalists and their quirks. One that many of us have been waiting for!

Watch Press only on Zee Café from 17th September at 10.

Highlights of the show:

A stellar depiction of the cut-throat rivalry behind the news of the day 
A cross between old-fashioned journalism and the digital revolution in a compelling plot 
An edgy drama series of a left-leaning broadsheet that battles a sensational tabloid to break the real stories 
IMDB: 7.3

About BBC First on Zee Café:

Contemporary and captivating, the BBC First dramas come in all hues and shades. With IMDB 7+ ratings, each of these stories unravel the hidden truths, stir strong emotions, cross boundaries and break rules, as they bring to life the riveting drama they breathe. Bringing the world of these seductively complex dramas are the most celebrated actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Gere, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Olivia Colman; Zee Café launches the third season of BBC First weeknights at 10 PM.

 

pressBBCzee cafe
