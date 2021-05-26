हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pele: Birth Of A Legend

Witness the early years of world’s greatest soccer star ‘Pele: Birth Of A Legend’ on &PrivéHD

The greatest player in the history of soccer, two-time holder of Guinness World Records and a role model for millions, Pelé needs no introduction.

Witness the early years of world's greatest soccer star 'Pele: Birth Of A Legend' on &PrivéHD

Mumbai: Legends are not born every day. Once in a millennium born are men who challenge the status quo, face all odds with an undeterred spirit and truly emerge as heroes. Here’s a boy from the humble streets of Brazil who left no stone unturned in ensuring victory was his! 

The greatest player in the history of soccer, two-time holder of Guinness World Records and a role model for millions, Pelé needs no introduction. Bringing the story of this legendary footballer who began at the age of 15, &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema, presents ‘Pelé: Birth Of A Legend’, this Friday, 28th May at 7 PM as part of Privé Evenings. Feel the other side of how a kid from the slums of Brazil transformed soccer into the world’s biggest sport!

 Set against the backdrop of a turbulent era in Brazil, this biographical drama chronicles Pelé’s extraordinary journey in leading Brazil to its first FIFA World Cup victory at the age of 17. The film stars Kevin de Paula, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rodrigo Santoro, Diego Boneta, with Colm Meaney, and a cameo of Pelé himself. Born and raised in a poor neighbourhood of Brazil, Pelé’s early years see him doing menial jobs while continuing to hone his passion and skills in soccer. Stricken with poverty and no powerful means, young Pelé utilizes his one true power: perseverance under the guidance from manager Vicente Feola (Vincent D'Onofrio), to lead the nation to a proud victory in 1958!

A national icon, a global legend – Pelé: Birth Of A Legend is both magical and inspiring!

Discover the story of the greatest sports hero ever in this inspiring biopic ‘Pelé: Birth Of A Legend’ this Friday, May 28th at 7 PM only on &PrivéHD

 

