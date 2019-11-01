Witness the rib-tickling comedy of an intern at 50 with Carol's Second Act on Zee Café

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.

At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her second act a great success.

Catch the rib-tickling journey of Carol as she sets foot into her second innings in life with Carol's Second Act, Saturdays at 7 PM, as part of 'Along With The US' on Zee Café.