&PriveHD

Witness the vivid side of love as &PrivéHD premieres Seagull

&PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, will premiere Seagull on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 PM and 9 PM.

&PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, will premiere Seagull on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1 PM and 9 PM. Directed by Michael Mayer, the drama is adapted from the play “The Humans” which explores the story about love and friendship. The movie stars Two Times Golden Globe Award Winning Actress Annette Bening who plays the role of Irina along with Two Times Golden Globe Award Winning Elisabeth Moss who plays the character Masha alongside others.

The Drama unfolds at a Russian Estate where the friends - Nina who is played by Oscar Nominee Saoirse Ronan and Boris who is played by Corey Stoll - get together for a fun weekend which begins the diverse love story amongst the characters giving the story an unexpected twist. Being oblivious towards Masha's love, upcoming Russian author Konstantin struggles to impress Irina and Nina (Saoirse Ronan) simultaneously. While shunning Konstantin's effort to make way into their lives, both actresses are obsessed with Boris Trigorin. With a plot that takes multiple twists and turns and unforgettable drama, it's a series of love affairs and desires within friends that you would not want to miss.
 
Feel the other side of friendships as Seagull premieres on Saturday, May 11 at 1 PM and 9 PM only on &PrivéHD.

 

