Women’s Day 2022 special: TV stars Kamna Pathak, Shubhangi Atre share importance of celebrating womanhood!

NEW DELHI: Each year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day to commemorate the achievements of women across all age groups, race and class and caste.

We are all aware of how women in every part of our society deal with inequality, leading to an unbalanced gender ecosystem.

This year’s theme is #BreakTheBias. &TV’s leading women protagonists, Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Shubhangi Atre from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! share their views on gender biases and the importance of celebrating womanhood.

Kamna Pathak essaying Rajesh’s role in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shared, “We live in a country where Goddesses are worshipped with full devotion, but on the other hand, the same country demeans the living Goddesses in their homes. Sadly, that is the irony of our society. The time has come when we should stop cribbing and start asking for our rights. However, many activists and revolutionaries worldwide have taken this responsibility and doing a great job. In my view, we do not have to be an activist to bring about a change; a small step for (wo)man can be a giant leap for (wo)mankind, right? On this Women’s Day, I urge everyone, irrespective of their gender, to break gender bias, starting with your home, workspace, or even educational institutions. Let us all #BreakTheBias and make this world a better place with equal opportunities for all humankind. Happy Women’s Day!”

Shubhangi stated, “I feel being a woman is about learning how to be strong despite your weaknesses. To be loving and nurturing towards others whilst not forgetting to care for yourself. Being determined enough to achieve your goals while also supporting and empowering your loved ones to achieve theirs is a must. As a woman, I feel all women out there have come a long way to be seen as having equal status as our male counterparts. We are empowered to be whatever and whoever we choose to be. We must embrace and celebrate this. Harness all your potential to be the best that you can be. My plan for Women’s Day is to celebrate this occasion with my daughter, who is also a big support to me.”

Here's wishing all the lovely women out there a very Happy International Women's Day!