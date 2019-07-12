World Digital Premiere of Marathi blockbuster film 'Hampi' on ZEE5

After the success of Marathi digital premieres like Faster Fene and Gulabjaam ZEE5, now premieres Hampi. The film starring talented actors like Sonalee Kulkarni, Lalit Prabhakar, Priyadarshan Jadhav and Prajakta Mali won critical acclaim and audience appreciation when it released its theatres. It will now be available exclusively on ZEE5.

Produced by Yogesh Bhalerao, directed by Prakash Kunte and written by Aditi Moghe the film is set against the rustic background of Hampi. It revolves around the story of a girl, Isha who is looking to find answers to heal her bruised spirit. This quest brings her to experience some life-altering experiences and amidst all this she meets Kabir, a guy who helps her see happiness in everyday things.

Sonalee Kulkarni said, “Hampi will always be a special film for me. I actually experimented with my look and got really short hair which was widely appreciated. The film has a heartwarming narrative which received a lot of love from audiences across. I am elated that it is premiering on ZEE5 and will now reach viewers across borders.”

Director Prakash Kunte said, “Hampi received critical acclaim and appreciation when it released in cinemas. It will now be available on the digital platform with ZEE5 and this gives the film an opportunity to reach a wider spectrum of audiences. It is a soulful film and I am truly thankful to everyone who has been part of this project. I hope the story travels far and now more people get a chance to watch this film.”

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, our endeavour is to engage and present interesting stories from across languages for our viewers. We are working towards building a holistic library of varied content and Hampi is the latest addition to the same. The film did extremely well at the box office. It is a sweet, light-hearted story and an absolute must-watch.”

