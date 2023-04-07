World Health Day: Popular TV Actors Share Tips For A Healthy Heart, Body And Mind

New Delhi: World Health Day is observed annually on April 7 to promote better health and increase public knowledge of its significance. Many celebrities often share tips for a healthy life through social media. &TV artists Mohit Dagga (Ashok, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) are here offering advice for maintaining a healthy body, heart and mind while discussing their daily fitness routines.

Mohit Dagga essaying Ashok shares, “I totally believe in the saying, ‘Health is Wealth’. A simple fitness formula for me is to eat healthily, sleep well, and work out daily. These three factors help me maintain a healthy lifestyle, stay far from ill-health, and reduce stress. I make sure to eat healthy food with less oil and high nutritional value. I try to get eight hours of peaceful sleep and wake up early to do my regular workouts. I also meditate and watch inspirational content. Fitness is when you have the right mental and physical balance. On this World Health Day, I urge everyone to eat healthily, do regular check-ups, and keep their hearts happy and healthy.”

Kamna Pathak essaying Rajesh shares, “I make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Also, carry a bottle containing fresh fruit or vegetable juice. In addition, I take frequent meditation breaks in between tasks to keep myself relaxed. The most important tip for a healthy body is to eat healthy food at appropriate time. Regardless of my food cravings, I try to avoid eating junk food and incorporate leafy vegetables, fresh vegetables, fruits, and milk into my daily diet. So, I recommend everyone to eat healthy to stay healthy and make sure to have enough fluid in their body to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Aasif Sheikh essaying Vibhuti Narayan Mishra shares, “Being stress-free is one of my most important fitness mantras. Most people today suffer from health problems because of stress. I have been working for a long time and have never neglected my workout routine. It takes at least an hour and a half to drive from my house to the set of my show, I meditate, read, and practice yoga in the car. I used to be a competitive cricketer, and sports have also helped me develop a healthy and fit body. I would like to see more young people participate in outdoor sports to get and stay in shape. Furthermore, I do not believe that costly or elaborate diets are necessary. To stay healthy, one needs to just eat healthy homemade food, practice yoga, participate in sports, and get enough rest. I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy year.”

