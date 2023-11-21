New Delhi: Ankita Lokhande, synonymous with excellence in Indian television, takes the spotlight on World Television Day. Her journey, from the breakthrough role in 'Pavitra Rishta' to her journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house, has left an unerasable mark. Recognised as the undisputed queen of television, Ankita's versatile talent and impactful roles solidify her as a leading figure in the dynamic landscape of Indian television.

Ankita Lokhande rose to prominence through her breakthrough role as Archana in the acclaimed show 'Pavitra Rishta.'

Celebrating World Television Day, Ankita's evolution as an actor beyond 'Pavitra Rishta' is clear in her versatile performances across acclaimed series. Fans and housemates alike praise Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain's dynamic presence on Bigg Boss 17, where they are currently competing.

Praised for their genuine connection and grace in facing challenges, Ankita and Vicky make the reality show more exciting and show how strong their relationship is, which makes the Bigg Boss viewers admire them. The actress’s team recently shared a post on her social media handle captioned: “She was a star then and she’s a star now. Television will always continue to love her Had to share a recap of her journey on #WorldTelevisionDay”

On World Television Day, Ankita Lokhande's inspiring journey, marked by resilience and exceptional talent, shines. Acknowledging and celebrating the undeniable queen of television, shaping the Indian TV landscape. Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain are currently in the Bigg Boss 17 house, charming the audience and fans with their heartwarming relationship and setting exemplary goals.