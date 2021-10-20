हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abhishek Malik

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV actor Abhishek Malik marries stylist Suhani Chaudhary - First pics out!

Abhishek Malik began his stint with modelling after winning the Mr Delhi title in 2009. He has walked the ramp for designers like Manish Malhotra and Rohit Bal. 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV actor Abhishek Malik marries stylist Suhani Chaudhary - First pics out!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous television actor Abhishek Malik of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame got married to his girlfriend, fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary and their first pictures are out. The bride and groom looked stunning in their wedding attire. 

Abhishek Malik took to social media and dropped inside photos from his wedding festivity. He wrote in the post: Mr & Mrs Malik @mirrorwithme Pagardi styling by @siddhrajofficial @idesignexperiences
Sue’s outfit @payalkeyalofficial Sue’s makeup @kritids Photography @videowalebhaiyaaa @thewedpicss @lightstrokesphotography Abhi’s outfit @gujralsonsofficial

Abhishek also shared pictures from their engagement ceremony.

The TV actor began his stint with modelling after winning Mr Delhi title in 2009. He has walked the ramp for designers like Manish Malhotra and Rohit Bal. In 2012, he made his TV debut with Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat, and was later seen in Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. 

Malik also participated in MTV India's Splitsvilla 7, and was seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

In 2015, he featured in Bhagyalaxmi, followed by Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Currently, he is seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Dhwani Shah.

 

Abhishek MalikAbhishek Malik weddingSuhani Chaudharyyeh hai mohabbatein actorAbhishek Malik wedding pics
