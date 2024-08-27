TVF (The Viral Fever) has firmly established itself as a powerhouse of digital entertainment in 2024, captivating audiences with a lineup of highly relatable and engaging shows. Known for hits like 'Gullak', 'Kota Factory', and 'Panchayat', TVF has once again proven its dominance with the latest success of 'Yeh Meri Family Season 4'.

According to Ormax Media's OTT viewership estimates, the show is currently trending at #2 on the list of Most Watched Streaming Originals in India.

'Yeh Meri Family Season 4' chronicles the life of middle child Harshu, as he navigates the complexities of school, family, friendships, and growing up. The show's heartfelt storytelling has clearly resonated with viewers, cementing its place as one of the top streaming originals in the country.

TVF’s success this year extends beyond 'Yeh Meri Family'. The network's other hit series—'Panchayat S3', 'Kota Factory S3', and 'Gullak S4'—also dominate the Ormax Media charts.

These shows have claimed top spots in the categories of Most Watched Hindi Web Series, Most Liked Hindi Shows, and Most Buzzing Hindi Shows, with 'Panchayat S3' leading at #1. Even in weekly rankings, these series have consistently ranked among the top OTT originals, proving TVF’s stronghold in the digital content space.

With a consistent stream of innovative content, from 'Sapne Vs Everyone' to 'Very Parivarik', TVF is truly on a roll, solidifying its position as a trendsetter in the Indian entertainment industry.