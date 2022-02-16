हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mohena Kumari

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Mohena Kumari announces pregnancy

TV actor Mohena Kumari is going to be a mom! The actor, who tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat, shared the good news on social media on Wednesday.

&#039;Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai&#039; actor Mohena Kumari announces pregnancy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: TV actor Mohena Kumari is going to be a mom! The actor, who tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat, shared the good news on social media on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mohena, who is the princess of the former royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, posted adorable pictures along with her husband, flaunting her baby bump.

 

In the caption, she wrote, "Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All."

Fans and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Nakuul Mehta dropped a heart emoticon.

"Congratulations," Mukti Mohan wrote, adding heart emoticons.

 

In another post, she shared photoshoot pictures in which she can be seen wearing a yellow and maroon saree.

She penned the caption, "Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace."

Mohena and Suyesh got married on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. The couple threw a grand reception in Delhi, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

