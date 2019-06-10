close

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Yes, Karan Singh Grover stars as Mr Bajaj in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'

Here's Karan Singh Grover's look as Mr Bajaj. 

New Delhi: It's confirmed, actor Karan Singh Grover is all set to star as the antagonist Mr Rishab Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

His first look from the show was shared by Ekta, who wrote, "Hello Rishab. !!! You are hardhearted as steel and sexy old wine... An acquired taste like single malt... you carry your calculated casualness with a panther like walk!!! Mr bajaj is back!!! Prerna now is going to torn between Anu's boyish yet deep intensity and Bajaj's age old charm."

The photo features Karan in a black suit and he sports a salt and pepper look. The look will definitely remind you of Ronit Bose Roy, who played Mr Bajaj in the first season.   

Interestingly, Karan was also a part of the previous season, in which he played Sneha's (Jennifer Winget) husband - Sharad. Karan and Sneha were also married in real life from  2012–2016. 

Meanwhile, Karan's actress wife Bipasha Basu also cheered for him on Instagram and shared this post.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' originally starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna and Cezanne Khan as Anurag, along with Ronit Roy. In the second season, Erica Fernandez has stepped into Shweta's shoes while Parth Samthaan is seen as Anurag. The prime antagonist Komolika is played by Hina Khan while Urvashi Dholakia starred in the role in previous season.  

