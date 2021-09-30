हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev, Tabu to be special guests on 'Super Dancer 4'

The upcoming weekend episodes of the dance reality show 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' will see yoga guru Ramdev and Bollywood actress Tabu as special guests.

Mumbai: The upcoming weekend episodes of the dance reality show 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' will see yoga guru Ramdev and Bollywood actress Tabu as special guests.

While yoga guru Ramdev will be there on the show for the 'Desh Ki Farmaish' special episode on Saturday, 'Super 5' special episode on Sunday will see the presence of Tabu.

Ramdev will be witnessing the dance performances and also participating with the yoga challenge to decide who did it best between the girls and the boys. He will be celebrating the 'Map Wali Thaali' with contestant Esha. Saturday's episode will also see two eliminations. Who from amongst the 7 contestants will reach the Super 5?

On the other hand, the 'Super 5' episode on Sunday with Tabu is going to be exciting with amazing dance performances by selected contestants.

The 'Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav' is all set to air on October 9 which will decide the winner of 'Super Dancer 4'.

'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

