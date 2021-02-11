Your Honor, The Comey Rule and Black Monday airing on Zee Café bag Golden Globe nominations

Mumbai: The onset of the Golden Globe Awards season have long been synonymous with excellence in the television industry and this year calls for a celebration no less.

With numerous television shows churned out every year, there are but a select few that deserve a special mention for the outstanding performance on-screen. This year, a special shout-out goes to the cast and creators of the critically-acclaimed SHOWTIME® limited series The Comey Rule, Your Honor and the comedy Black Monday that have received glorious nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (2021).

1. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

-Don Cheadle in Black Monday

2. Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

-Bryan Cranston in Your Honor

-Jeff Daniels in The Comey Rule

3. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role

-Brendan Gleeson in The Comey Rule

Cheadle received his sixth career Golden Globe nomination with his nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical, in recognition for his performance as Moe Monroe on Black Monday.

Cheadle was nominated in the same category for House Of Lies in 2013, 2014, and 2015, winning in 2013. Previously, he was also nominated for Hotel Rwanda (Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama) and won his first Golden Globe for The Rat Pack (Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television).

Bryan Cranston was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for his role as Michael Desiato in Your Honor. This marks Cranston’s eighth career Golden Globe nomination, and he will be seeking his second win.

He triumphed for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Breaking Bad in 2014, following nominations the previous three years. Previously, Cranston was also nominated for All the Way (Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Trumbo (Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama) and Malcolm in the Middle (Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television).

Jeff Daniels was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for his role as James Comey in The Comey Rule. Daniels’ nomination is his fifth from the HFPA and first in this category. He has previously been nominated for a Golden Globe for The Newsroom (Actor in a Television Drama) and The Squid and the Whale, Something Wild and The Purple Rose of Cairo (Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical).

Brendan Gleeson was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, for the role of Donald J. Trump in The Comey Rule. This is Gleeson’s fourth career Golden Globe nomination and second for television, following Into the Storm (Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television). He was also previously nominated for his performances in the feature films The Guard and In Bruges (Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical).

