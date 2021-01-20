Your ticket to Hollywood with a Dwayne Johnson blockbuster Jumanji: The Next Level on &Flix!

Mumbai: In one of the biggest festive offerings on television for 2020, ZEE’s newest pan-network property, ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ enthralled a whopping 29 million viewers with the premiere of Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ across 12 channels and in 10 languages.

This 2021, ZEE truly takes the Hollywood experience to the next level and how! Kickstarting the year with the latest edition of the ultimate adventure franchise, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson fans across India are surely in for a treat! This Sunday, January 24th 2021 at 1 PM and 9 PM, &flix SD and HD combined with the might of ZEE with &Pictures, Zee Thirai and Zee Cinemalu SD and HD is set to air the blockbuster movie in four languages viz.

English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. With this, the property enables countless Hollywood fans to #LeapForth and unlock the next level of the exciting game where the rules have changed!

Creating a spectacle like no other, ZEE combines the exciting line up of latest Hollywood blockbusters on its English movie channel &flix and the reach of its Indian language movie channels to present ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ – a destination for latest Hollywood blockbusters in Indian languages. The property sees Hollywood’s latest blockbusters airing across ZEE channels, dubbed in regional languages. With this, the property aims to cater to an evolving Hollywood fan base in India - the unsatiated viewers who crave a larger-than-life Hollywood experience in the language of their choice.

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back with none other than Dr Xander ‘Smolder’ Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar (Kevin Hart), Professor Sheldon ‘Oberon’ (Jack Black), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillian) and Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough (Nick Jonas). As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. In Jumanji, you either fall trap to one of the game’s several sinister plots or you survive long enough to see yourself through till the end on a treacherous path to parts unknown. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

So, don’t miss your Ticket To Hollywood and embark on the adventure of a lifetime with ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ airing on 24th January at 1 PM & 9 PM on &Flix and &Pictures, Zee Thirai and Zee Cinemalu respectively.