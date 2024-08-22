Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2781425https://zeenews.india.com/television/zakir-khan-and-kritika-kamra-revisit-their-first-encounter-on-aapka-apna-zakir-2781425.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
AAPKA APNA ZAKIR

Zakir Khan And Kritika Kamra Revisit Their First Encounter On ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’

This weekend, 'Aapka Apna Zakir' features Zakir Khan with the ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ cast, including a special shayari by Kritika Kamra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zakir Khan And Kritika Kamra Revisit Their First Encounter On ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’

New Delhi: 'Aapka Apna Zakir’, Sony Entertainment Television's newest sensation, promises a captivating blend of humor, engaging conversation, and personal anecdotes this weekend. Host Zakir Khan will be joined by the star-studded cast of the investigative drama ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, including Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, and Dhairya Karwa, as they delve into entertaining stories from their lives and filming experiences.

In a lively and candid discussion, Zakir Khan fondly recalled his initial meeting with Kritika Kamra, a memory that elicited a humorous reaction from his mother. "A few years ago, I did not know about Kritika because when her show was at its peak – I had already left home and I did not know what was happening on television shows. Then I happened to meet Kritika as she used to follow comedy; I was planning for an event, and I thought I could ask Kritika to join me and I was astonished by the overwhelming response she received from the audience where people kept calling her ‘Arohi’. When I told my mom about it, she jokingly replied, 'Why would she meet and talk to you? She's a big star!'"

Kritika Kamra, in turn, shared her admiration for Zakir, reminiscing about attending his stand-up shows and meeting him backstage. The actress will also join Zakir and Gopal Datt for a special shayari performance.

Tune in to "Aapka Apna Zakir" every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television for this delightful episode and more.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?