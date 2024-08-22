Zakir Khan And Kritika Kamra Revisit Their First Encounter On ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’

New Delhi: 'Aapka Apna Zakir’, Sony Entertainment Television's newest sensation, promises a captivating blend of humor, engaging conversation, and personal anecdotes this weekend. Host Zakir Khan will be joined by the star-studded cast of the investigative drama ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, including Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, and Dhairya Karwa, as they delve into entertaining stories from their lives and filming experiences.

In a lively and candid discussion, Zakir Khan fondly recalled his initial meeting with Kritika Kamra, a memory that elicited a humorous reaction from his mother. "A few years ago, I did not know about Kritika because when her show was at its peak – I had already left home and I did not know what was happening on television shows. Then I happened to meet Kritika as she used to follow comedy; I was planning for an event, and I thought I could ask Kritika to join me and I was astonished by the overwhelming response she received from the audience where people kept calling her ‘Arohi’. When I told my mom about it, she jokingly replied, 'Why would she meet and talk to you? She's a big star!'"

Kritika Kamra, in turn, shared her admiration for Zakir, reminiscing about attending his stand-up shows and meeting him backstage. The actress will also join Zakir and Gopal Datt for a special shayari performance.

