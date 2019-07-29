close

Zee Bangla Brand Refresh

Zee Bangla Brand Refresh awarded as the 'Best Integrated Campaign'

The campaign was approached through multi-nodal touchpoints and led by numerous innovations, in order to be relevant among the Brand's core TG, connect with them and engage them over a two-way dialogue.

Zee Bangla is proud to be awarded Silver in the 'Best Integrated Campaign' category for Brand Refresh by afaqs! Media Brand Awards. The event was concluded in Delhi on 19th July, in the presence of the top participants from across the Indian Media fraternity.

Zee Bangla's refreshed brand positioning was unveiled on 7th October 2018, extending to its audience the renewed brand promise of “Orchestrating Life in a New Rhythm”. While, through its content offering, Zee Bangla had already embarked on the journey to nudge the Bengal middle-class women to overcome their inner fears and societal barriers, the new positioning helped reinstate just the same. The new positioning aimed to ignite a spark amongst the middle-class Bengali women to draw from their inner strength, tide over internal and external battles and take charge of their future to achieve the extraordinary.

The campaign was approached through multi-nodal touchpoints and led by numerous innovations, in order to be relevant among the Brand's core TG, connect with them and engage them over a two-way dialogue. Right from the on-air packaging to idents with popular Zee Bangla characters, from an inspiring Brand anthem to films inspired by our viewers' lives, the overall communication was well articulated and amplified through TV, Print, OOH, Radio, Digital and On-ground activations. The activity also garnered huge PR coverage, making it talk of the town.

In no time, entire Bengal was swinging to the tunes of “Notun Chhondey Likhbo Jibon”, increasing overall channel reach and show ratings. Brand TOMA score also jumped up by 12% and the brand power also took a leap of 6.7%.

 

