Zee Bangla brings alive the story of two little girls: launches 'Alo Chhaya'

“Knowledge is like light. The more you spread it, the more it increases.” Alo, a bright little girl in her fifth grade of school, believes in this statement more than anything. While she has dedicated her life in the search for knowledge, she also does everything she can for her cousin Chhaya, who unlike Alo, is averse to studies, and would rather spend her time playing, listening to music or looking pretty.

This may sound like the story of most households, where two kids are often opposite in character, eventually complementing each other. However, Alo is an orphan, who comes to stay with her uncle, aunt and Chhaya, her cousin. The two kids get along and Alo passes on to Chhaya all her achievements, out of her own will, as she believes that her happiness lies in that of Chhaya.



Alo, as the name suggests, is the bearer of light, and Chhaya is the shadow she casts behind her. However, in no time their identities get intertwined and Alo starts living a life that is shadowed by Chhaya. Alo eventually allows Chhaya to enjoy all the fruits of her hard work, and herself takes a back seat when it comes to recognition and honour.



Produced by Tent Cinema, the name behind mega-hits like 'Deep Jele Jai', 'Joyee' and 'Krishnakoli', and directed by Pijush Ghosh, 'Alo Chhaya' is a story that not only promises to entertain the audience but also help them evolve in the greater societal context. In 'Alo Chhaya', all efforts are directed towards making relevant content about 'smart generation' kids, good and bad parenting, and children's education, which lays the foundation for a better life. The show has been designed after extensive research enabling an authentic storyline and real-life characterisation. It is also being shot at real locations instead of a set to keep the essence intact.



Witness the magic of Alo and Chhaya, as they come to touch your hearts in their very special way. Stay tuned for 'Alo Chhaya', every day at 6:00 pm, only on Zee Bangla.