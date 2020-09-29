Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020 – The Grand Musical Festival is back!

New Delhi: Zee Bangla's most popular and appreciated Grand Musical Nonfiction show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', got launched amidst great initial response from netizens. The Grand opening witnessed musical talents handpicked from Bengal and beyond. Launched under the new world order the enthusiastic performance well supported by judges has already put its mark with the opening.

This year the long cues at the audition were replaced by a mammoth entry online. IVRS, WhatsApp, email and specially designed microsite www.srgmpauditions.com

The online options supported more than 30,000 entries across India. 45 of the best talent were selected for the Grand Audition through a series of virtual screening.

“The talent line up is incredible “– as per Srikanto Acharya, who has seen various Saregamapa seasons from extremely close quarters. Music Director Shantanu Moitra conveyed his wish to join the show as soon as there is normalcy.

Like all other seasons, Zee Bangla yet again has not only created a platform for participants to show their talent but also set them on a road to finding a way into the professional world.

For the first time in Bengali Nonfiction, the age-old “Guru – Shishya Parampara” has been introduced. Out of the 45 participants at the entry-level, 25 will make it to the next round. A final group of best 18 out of the lot, will start their journey, under the musical guidance of one of the three Guruji's – Monomoy Bhattacharya, Imon Chakraborty and Raghab Chattopadhyay, aiding each participant to prove their musical mettle, raising the bar every time, in presenting the perfect rendition.

Zee Bangla has been a constant winner of hearts with Saregamapa - and with Bengal's romantic heartthrob, Abir Chatterjee as its anchor, it has already created an uproar of a thousand claps in its first viewing in every living room and huge positive reaction from Netizens with over 4.2K reactions post telecast. Abir's suave manners, excellence in performance and focus is sure to seep through the minds of all performers as he summons them on stage through the season.

The line up of Judges is an amalgamation of the best from Bengal and beyond: Srikanto Acharya, Mika Singh and Akriti Kakkar will do the honours. Since the contestants come from a varied socio-economic background, Zee Bangla has introduced a monthly scholarship for them to meet their daily & musical needs in collaboration with Adani.

We look forward to entertaining and add value to the lives of our audiences through constant innovation and musical experience.

Let's come together and cheer for the new season of Zee Bangla SaReGaMaPa every Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 pm. Tweet us your wishes with #BestOfLuckZeeBanglaSRGMP.