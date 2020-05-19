Zee Biskope presents "Saajan Ke Pyaar... Senurwa Ke Tyohaar" to celebrate Vat Savitri

Having its roots in the folklore of Savitri and Satyavaan, the festival of Vat Savitri is celebrated with much fervour in the Bhojpuri region. Women observe fast and tie a thread around the banyan tree praying for the wellbeing of their husbands.

The festival reflects the love and bond shared between a husband and his wife that's powerful enough to defy death like Savitri did for her husband Satyavaan. The custom is so predominant that it has been adopted in a host of Bhojpuri movies too.

This year when people are confined to their homes, entertainment will play a pivotal role in keeping the festive spirits high. ZEE Biskope takes the rein to bring the festive cheer of Vat Savitri to every household with “Saajan Ke Pyaar... Senurwa Ke Tyohaar”, a handpicked blockbuster movie line-up from May 18 - May 22 at 9:30 am to celebrate the magic of love.

Enthralling its audience with a special movie line-up, the channel will commence the festival with 'Ghulami' starring superstar Nirahua with gorgeous actress Madhu Sharma, who despite having lost everything in life does not lose the hope of bringing her husband back. The audience will soak in the fathoms of love on Tuesday as Zee Biskope will treat its viewers with a movie that's true to its title, 'Mohabbat'.

The romantic blockbuster features Chintu Pandey and Kajal Yadav who profess their never-ending faith on each other. Namit Tiwari, Rani Chatterjee and Monalisa will make for a wonderful Wednesday in 'Gharwali Baharwali' which beautifully portrays the love a wife has for her husband that remains strong under all circumstances.

Delighting viewers to their heart's content, the superhit movie Leke Aaja Band Baaja Aye Pawan Raja starring Pawan Singh perfectly showcases how the lead couple stands by each other's side knitted together by the spirit of love & affection. Wrapping up the festivity with a power-packed performance by Nirahua and Anjana Singh in pivotal roles, ZEE Biskope will bring the mass entertainer 'Jigar'.

