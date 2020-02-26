Zee Biskope - The undisputed market leader

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The last 4 weeks have witnessed a lot of category firsts by Zee Biskope. 

Zee Biskope, a 24-hour dedicated Bhojpuri movie channel primarily for the Bihar, Jharkhand & East UP markets, has become the undisputed market leader in the Bhojpuri category since its arrival. With an average impression of 53943 (BARC; Bihar Jharkhand; U+R; 2+; Wk 03-06'20; Avg Impressions'000s), the channel has topped the charts throughout the last 4 weeks. With ZEE Biskope & Big Ganga, ZEEL now enjoys 45% of the market share (BARC; Bihar Jharkhand; U+R; 2+; Wk 03-06'20; Market Share) in the Bihar Jharkhand region.

The last 4 weeks have witnessed a lot of category firsts by Zee Biskope. Be it the top 3 superstars of Bhojiwood - Nirahua, Pawan Singh & Khesari Lala Yadav endorsing a channel as brand ambassadors or a blockbuster WTP every weekend; be it the slot names in Bhojpuri lingo or the biggest ever Bhojpuri movie screening in Bihar, Zee Biskope's journey has always been with a consumer-first approach. 

Adding to the galore, the channel will soon launch the industry's first-ever digital mascots - Bhaiya ji & Gamcha ji and have digital wall paintings across the region to reach out to the masses. The brand has big plans for the market to sustain its leadership.

In February the channel has offered World Television Premieres of the latest blockbusters like Saiyaji Dagabaaz starring Nirahua, Leke Aaja Band Baaja Aye Pawan Raja & Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke starring Pawan Singh.

The brand signifies a space which enables viewers to rejoice their Bhojpuriyat at their unabashed best. Touted as the go-to destination for Bhojpuri movies; Zee Biskope offers a slew of robust content spread across an array of genres highly popular amongst Bhojpuri audiences, such as romance, drama, action and comedy. 

With a strong library of 300+ superhit movies, Zee Biskope boasts biggest blockbuster movies of the last 5 years and the biggest hits of the top 3 superstars of Bhojiwood – Nirahua, Pawan and Khesari. It also has grand plans of launching non-fiction movie based original content. 

With chartbuster movies, exclusive titles, movie-based programming throughout the day the channel is geared up to aggressively deliver its core proposition “Aathon Pahariya Loota Lahariya” (enjoy Bhojpuri entertainment throughout the day). Watch out this space for more updates on Zee Biskope.

 

