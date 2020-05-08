Zee Biskope treats viewers to a special movie lineup this Mother's Day

The Bhojpuri region's value system places immense importance on relationships, with the emotional association shared with a Mother held in high regard. The love for Mother is deep-rooted even in the culture and rituals so much so that Chhathi Mayi – the Mother Goddess is worshipped during the region's biggest festival Chhath Puja.

Taking this legacy forward, Mother-Son relationship has also been one of the central themes in Bhojpuri movies which further reinforces the significance placed on the role of a Mother in a family. Rejoicing the true spirit of Motherhood, ZEE Biskope brings to its audience a Mother's Day special movie line-up on Sunday, May 10, from 6:30 AM – 3:30 PM. The content block would comprise of titles starring the crème-de-la-crème of Bhojiwood and storylines that celebrate the bond with our mothers in all its glory.

Starting the day on an inspirational note, the blockbuster movie 'Real Indian Mother' starring Rani Chatterjee will be telecasted at 6:30 AM. The movie showcases the struggles of a mother and the extent to which she can go to protect her family. Hitting the screen at 9:30 AM, super-star Jodi Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav will take viewers on an emotional roller coaster journey of a mother and her two sons with the movie 'Doodh Ka Karz'.

The afternoon slot from 12:30 PM – 03:30 PM shall regale viewers with Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani starrer 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke', the journey of a little girl finding her mother. In addition to it, the special day will also feature a host of Bhojpuri celebrity bytes where they talk about the bond they share with their mothers.

Keeping up with its promise of being the ultimate destination of authentic Bhojpuri entertainment, ZEE Biskope brings blockbuster movies, exclusive titles, movie-based programming throughout the day while staying true to its core proposition "Aathon Pahariya Loota Lahariya" (enjoy Bhojpuri entertainment throughout the day).