Zee Biskope's 'Family Chokha Film Festival' rakes competition!

At a time when the audience is on a constant lookout for ways to keep themselves entertained and occupied within the boundaries of their houses, ZEE Biskope lived up to its promise of providing an unabashed Bhojpuri cinematic experience for its viewers.

Evoking the emotion of togetherness in a family, Zee Biskope launched Family Chokha Film Festival between 11 – 15 May 2020 on the occasion of International Family Day. The festival was themed 'Family ke liye kuch bhi karega' – an initiative to strengthen the family bonding during lockdown through the wave of entertainment.

The weeklong film festival was scheduled in the 09:30 am – 12:30 pm Family Chokha band that the channel designed to showcase high quotient family drama movies. The festival yielded 37% growth in impressions in the given band in comparison to the average impressions of the last 4 weeks.

Interestingly, this has dented competition where all other competition channels have recorded degrowth (Source: BARC; B&J U+R, CS2+, Mon – Fri; 0930 – 1230 hrs; Wk 15-18'20; Avg Impressions'000; Wk 19'20; Impressions'000).

3 out of the 5 movies in the festival namely Sipahi starring superstar Nirahua and gorgeous Aamrapali Dubey, Ek Rajayi Teen Lugayi starring Yash Kumar and Dulhin Ganga Par Ke starring Bhojiwood's heartthrob Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani boasted above 1 TVR rating (Source: BARC; B&J U+R, CS2+, Mon – Fri; 0930 – 1230 hrs; Wk 19'20; TVR).

The festival had a solid Marketing plan to its support. While the TV campaign across network channels escalated tune-ins, a multi-station radio campaign across Bihar, Jharkhand & UP markets was devised to boost its reach to a wide viewer base.

The digital media campaign across facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, YouTube, ShareChat & Helo dominated the category connecting with the relevant netizens. The festival was editorially covered by major Hindi, English and Urdu print publications in the region giving it an edge in the consumer media. It was no less on the trade front. In addition to an emailer campaign targeted to the advertisers & media buyers, the festival was editorially covered across all top trade web portals.

ZEE Biskope has stayed true to its core brand philosophy of 'rejoicing Bhojpuriyat to its unabashed best' from the very outset. The success of the festival further proved that during these times content not only serves as entertainment, but its purpose goes beyond that – it also acts as a relief, a motivator, a psychological cushion when anxiety is riding high in the day to day environment.

Regaling audiences to their heart's content, the channel is now available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar (channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It'll soon be available on all other major cable platforms. Watch out this space for more updates on Zee Biskope.