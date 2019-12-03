Zee Bollywood celebrates 25 years of 'Gopi Kishan'

This 2nd December, viewers are in for a 'Dhamakedar' treat as the 101% Shuddh tashan aur comedy se bhari film 'Gopi Kishan' starring Bollywood's anna 'Suniel Shetty', Karishma Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar marks a 'zabardast' milestone of 25 years.

To celebrate this joyous occasion along with the Bollywood aficionados, Zee Bollywood, the 101% Shuddh Bollywood channel will bring the laughter riot 'Gopi Kishan' to your television screens on 2nd December at 9 pm.

Being Suniel Shetty's first stint with comedy as a genre, the 1994 wholesome entertainer was critically appreciated for the mind-blowing action sequences, spectacular performances and a chartbuster music jukebox. The movie was a turning point in Suniel Shetty's career as it opened doors to many different genres like comedy and romance along with action.

Gopi's character is still remembered by many in today's day and age as well and still brings a smile on their face. With songs like Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai, Yeh Ishq Hai Kya and Chhatri Na Khol Barsaat Mein and iconic dialogues like “Mere Do Do Baap” the movie reached every household making it an instant hit. Directed by Deepak Shivdasani and written by Anees Bamzee, the 101% Shuddh entertainer also features Suresh Oberoi, Aruna Irani and Mohan Joshi amongst others in key roles.

Actor Suniel Shetty said, "When the script of Gopi Kishan came to me, I was not too sure whether I would be able to pull off a comic character. I realised that there will be many challenges portraying two contrasting characters at the same time. However, I am glad I took the decision of giving it a shot and Gopi Kishan has turned out to be one of the best films of my career. The movie completed 25 years this year and even after so many years later, I can still say I am very proud of having experimented with the comedy genre in this movie. Even after starring in different films throughout my career, my fans still remember my performance in Gopi Kishan and applaud it even today."

Anees Bazmee the writer of Gopi Kishan commented “After spending almost three decades in the industry I can say one thing with complete confidence, writing a movie like Gopi Kishan was indeed a privilege. Not only was Suniel's character appreciated in the film but it was also re-created in some way in other films. There is something about that character and movie that makes everyone want to watch it even today - 25 years later. Gopi Kishan was a success then and still is in today's time."

Shilpa Shirodkar added, "25 years ago I did the action comedy film Gopi Kishan and today as the movie completes a noteworthy milestone I feel extremely happy. I strongly feel that it is these few movies that have a lasting impression on the audience. The role not only helped me take one more step closer to gaining popularity but also left me with memories I will cherish forever. Marking the movie's 25th anniversary, Zee Bollywood will air the movie on 2nd December, and I hope all our fans will relive those memories again by watching Gopi Kishan on television.”

The plot revolves around the lives of two twins Gopi and Kishan, who are separated at birth due to a family mishap. Kishan, a criminal who is imprisoned for 14 years for committing murder is under the impression that his father is dead but later learns about his whereabouts. After being released from the jail, Kishan finds out about his identical twin - Gopi who happens to be a cop. Kishan uses Gopi's identity to his advantage as he tries to find his father and avenge him. As the story unfolds, it reveals the backstory of the two brothers, unravelling a lot of unanswered questions.

Celebrate Gopi Kishan's glorious journey as 101% Shuddh Bollywood channel - Zee Bollywood airs the movie on Monday, 2nd December at 9 pm!