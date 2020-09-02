ZEE brings movie theatres to consumers' homes

New Delhi: India's leading Content Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) today announced the launch of 'Zee Plex' - India's 1st 'Cinema2Home' (C2H) service on Television and Digital platforms. With this new offering, consumers will now be able to watch their favourite new blockbuster releases in the comfort of their homes, along with their entire family at an attractive (per film) price point.

Right since its inception, keeping consumer interests at its core, ZEE has consistently set new trends for the industry to follow. Along with convenience for consumers, this new movie distribution model will enhance the overall commercial ecosystem for the film producers, enabling them to present their creative work, to a wider range of audiences on established entertainment platforms.

Speaking about this new initiative, Mr Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, “We are very excited to bring this new offering to all the movie buffs across India and around the globe. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like Zee Plex, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience, to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family. We have received great interest from producers and are looking forward to release a strong slate of blockbusters across languages.”

Mr Atul Das, Chief Revenue Officer – Affiliate Sales, ZEE added, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Zee Plex, a first of its kind service for movie lovers. This would be available in India from 2nd October as a Pay Per View service to subscribers of leading distribution platforms like Dish D2h, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. We believe Zee Plex will provide another opportunity for our partners to offer a unique and pioneering service to their consumers across different languages. We very much look forward to developing this opportunity in the coming years.”

With new releases every month, Zee Plex aims to bring the theatres right to the consumers' homes, offering them a quality family viewing experience at an attractive price-point. ZEE has partnered with leading television distribution platforms in India and has also established strategic alliances with distribution partners in the international markets. Zee Plex as a C2H service will also be available on ZEE5 (ZEE's OTT Platform) globally.

Zee Plex is scheduled for launch on the Foundation Day of the Company – i.e. 2nd October 2020.

Key highlight of Zee Plex:

Zee Plex - a 'C2H service' will enable consumers to watch their favourite blockbuster movies along with their entire families, in the comfort of their homes.

On Television, the service will be available on leading distribution platforms in India and established content distribution networks across the globe.

The service will be available 24x7 and feature shows at various intervals through the day giving consumers the required flexibility.

Consumers will also be able to book their movie shows well in advance prior to release date.

On Digital platforms, the service will be available on ZEE5, in India and overseas markets.

The C2H service will be offered at an attractive price point.

Consumers will be able to watch any new movie release along with their family with a single ticket.

Users will have multiple payment options to purchase their favourite movie.