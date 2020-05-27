हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
zee cafe

Zee Café airs the thrilling mystery 'Nancy Drew'

Packed with gripping cliff-hangers and nail-biting plot-twists, this murder-mystery promises nothing short of an exhilarating ride! 

Zee Café airs the thrilling mystery &#039;Nancy Drew&#039;

Our favourite female sleuth is back! She needs no introduction and there's nothing this teen spy can't accomplish! Nancy Drew is one name we have literally grown up with. And what better than witnessing the intense and fast-paced mystery come alive?

For the first time on television, Zee Café is set to air the adaptation of the thrilling suspense series 'Nancy Drew' starting Thursday, May 28, 2020 weeknights at 10 as part of 'Mystery Café' – your daily hangout. This time, she returns to solve the biggest murder-mystery and we dare you to join the hunt!

Packed with gripping cliff-hangers and nail-biting plot-twists, this murder-mystery promises nothing short of an exhilarating ride!

The series opens with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a sharp and intrepid teenager who thrives on a good mystery. Devastated by her mother's untimely passing and with her college plans now coming to a standstill, Nancy swears off crime-solving until she finds herself a prime suspect in a murder.

Also, present at the crime scene are a group of teens: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan (Leah Lewis), a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), and amiable burnout Ace (Alex Saxon). The five of them must team up to clear their own names –encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.

With a supernatural force that is here to help or hinder, will Nancy unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to get to the bottom of the crime?

Weeknights are about to get exciting as Zee Café brings an edge-of-seat whodunit with Nancy Drew starting Thursday, May 28, 2020, weeknights at 10.

 

Tags:
zee cafeNancy Drew
Next
Story

Zee Hindustan digital crosses 10 million monthly active users
  • 1,51,767Confirmed
  • 4,337Deaths

Full coverage

  • 56,37,991Confirmed
  • 3,52,117Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M42S

Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with alliance partners