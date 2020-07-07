Zee Café brings 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' this July

You have seen her manipulative and cunning side as Margaery Tyrell in Game Of Thrones, now watch her raise hell, quite literally, in 'Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels.' Natalie Dormer returns, this time deadlier than ever before as fierce demoness Magda in this magnetic and chilling tale that will set your TV screens ablaze. Premiering on Friday, July 10, 2020 weeknights at 10 as part of Zee Café's weeknights block 'Mystery Café', the show, a spin-off to Penny Dreadful, is a gripping exploration of darkness and light.

Created by the three-time Academy Award-nominee for 'Gladiator', 'The Aviator' and 'Hugo' - John Logan, the horror historical drama features a stellar cast comprising the 'Don't Breathe' and 'It Follows' actor Daniel Zovatto, the 'Halt' and 'Catch Fire' fame Kerry Bishé and the actor known for 'The Imitation Game' Rory Kinnear among others.

After back-to-back thrilling series like 'Nancy Drew' and 'Evil' on Mystery Café, here's another drama that sure brings you the chills! Set against the backdrop of 1930s Los Angeles amid the Golden Age Of Hollywood, Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels revolves around the Vega family and the deep-rooted horrors that form the cornerstone of a city brimming with deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension.

The dark fantasy opens with a grisly murder that traumatizes the city and pulls Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) into the death-defying case. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

While on one side we have the Mexican folklore saint - Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo), a guide to the great beyond, the other sees her spiritual sister, the demoness Magda, who believes mankind is inherently evil and committed to let the world burn! All it takes for Magda is soft whispers to bring the City of Angels to destruction.

Amid radical policing, the looming threat of war, and Nazi conspiracies that threaten to derail the Vegas, what follows is a classic good vs evil encounter. Only this time, will good triumph all evil?

This July, beware of the monster that will keep you at the edge of your seat as Zee Café premieres 'Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels' starting Friday, July 10, 2020 weeknights at 10.