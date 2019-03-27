Zee Cafe brings Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films to your TV screens

With an endeavour to make the cinematic quest for perfection larger in scope, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is now available on your TV screens on Zee Cafe. In its new offering for its engaged viewers, Zee Cafe is airing short stories that is sure to captivate the audiences and inspire them to perfection. This property will air every Thursday and Friday at 10:30 PM only on Zee Café. Also, see these master storytellers in conversation with Anupama Chopra Saturday nights at 10:30 PM.

The vastness of these films will come alive as the channel has brought this to the larger screens, reaching wider audiences and more engaged eyeballs. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films gets a destination at Zee Cafe, which is consistently curating meaningful content for its viewers. The films telecasted include titles like Maya, Amma Meri, The Last Chapter, Ladoo, Churri, Shame, Playboy and Waterbaby, amongst many others.

The filmmakers behind these masterpieces include names like Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Sujoy Ghosh, Anusha Bose, Samir Sadhwani, Pia Shah, Mansi Jain and Sandeep Verma.

For this short-format series, Zee Cafe has entered a strategic association with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films to narrate stories through the voices of Bollywood's ace storytellers.

With a specially curated library that will air nine original, powerful and perfect short films, Zee Café will take its fans on a captivating journey. The series will also feature these critically acclaimed artists in conversation with Anupama Chopra, where the experts will be seen talking about what truly defines excellence and perfection in cinema. In addition to this, exclusive interviews with the makers will offer the viewers a glimpse into the making of these short stories that have been showcased in Kolkata, Patiala, Pune and Lucknow.

Speaking on the association, a Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard, said, "We are delighted to associate with Zee Network, a brand that has always been curating new - age content for their audiences. The short film industry has been growing dramatically owing to the changing viewer habits. Our platform Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has become the torchbearer for original, powerful and perfect content. This partnership is a great opportunity for us to reach out to a wider audience and showcase our content on television"



Kartik Sharma, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, said, "Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is an established, much-loved property. It was a natural extension for it to expand it to a much wider, more efficient medium like television. Since the content on Large Short Films is diverse - We partnered with Zee Network to leverage its strength as a network catering to different kinds of audiences through a large presence across genres. PRI as a client has always been exciting to work with & it has always provided us with opportunities to explore and push our boundaries."

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, ZEEL, said, "Short-films as a format is fairly underexposed. With audiences increasingly looking out for fresh content, these short films truly serve as a popular medium to showcase interesting works of budding and established filmmakers. Through this exciting association, Zee Café and &Pictures HD together provide the perfect platform for Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short films to give their content a wider reach and visibility. Additionally, clients today are looking at engaging with their audiences in more than one way."

Tune-in to this cinematic experience every Thursday and Friday at 10:30 PM only on Zee Cafe. The property will also be telecast on &Pictures, every Saturday at 4.30PM