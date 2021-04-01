Zee Cafe brings unique competitive Food Show ‘Chef Vs Fridge’

New Delhi: Keeping up with the latest social trends, be it dance or food with the new show, the channel has released a teaser featuring celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani and Gaurav Gera aka. ‘Chutki’ in their element as they announce the new show. Coming soon in April, that channel presents the ultimate food experience that will excite, entertain and make every foodie go WOW as they spend we-time with Zee Café.

The ‘Flix First Premiere’ of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged airing Sunday, 11 April at 1 PM & 9 PM on &flix and Zee Café

Two sisters diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.

The Drew Barrymore Show S1 on Zee Café – Weeknights at 9 PM:

Drew Barrymore’s maiden venture on reality chat show television will air on Zee Café weekdays at 9 PM. Known worldwide for her infectious brand of humour and positivity, host Drew Barrymore will share her undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way. Drew’s creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. She will elevate, inspire and entertain in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests.

