Zee Cine Awards 2020 cancelled for general public amid Coronavirus scare

The ceremony will be held in Mumbai on March 13, 2020. 

Zee Cine Awards 2020 cancelled for general public amid Coronavirus scare

New Delhi: In the wake of deadly Coronavirus outbreak, Zee Cine Awards 2020 have been cancelled for the general public and media. It will only be shot as a televised show. 

The official statement of Zee TV and Zee Cinema reads, “As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the COVID-19, the ceremony for ZEE’s annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands *cancelled for general public and media,* to avoid mass gatherings. Instead, the awards will now be shot as a televised event. We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest.

Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28 on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before TV on ZEE5.”

